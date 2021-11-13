ANDERSON — Larry Denham Sinyard, 72, of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Larry was born January 9, 1949 in Lester, Alabama. He was a graduate of the Lauderdale County High School Class of 1967. He played basketball and baseball at Calhoun Community College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at Athens State College and his Master’s degree from Florence State University. Larry’s first teaching job was at Clements High School where he coached track and football. He was then hired at Lauderdale County High School where he coached junior high boys basketball, junior high football, and varsity girls basketball for 24 years.
In 2002, Larry was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame where Sinyard compiled a 477-88 record in 20 seasons. In 2003, he was inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame. His many accomplishments also included a Deacon of First Baptist Church in Anderson, Sunday School teacher, Mayor of Anderson, Director of Mitchell Cemetery, and Member of Elk River Development.
Larry Sinyard accomplished many things, but his greatest accomplishments were his children, Alana and Brett, and his grandchildren, Jack, Madison, and Kenzie. Even with all his accolades, Larry was the most humble and kind-hearted person. He was an encourager, motivator, and inspiration to everyone who met him. A true man of integrity.
The love of his life of 45 years, Kathy, was his biggest fan. She always supported everything he did. No one could make her laugh like him. Larry knew he was not the wealthiest, but he was far richer and more blessed than most.
A visitation will be Sunday, November 14th from 12 - 3 p.m. at Lauderdale County High School in the Larry Sinyard Gymnasium. Funeral service will follow in the gym with James Waddell officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Newton, Ted Talley, Brant Llewellyn, Scotty Smith, Richard Herston, Larry Turpen, Charles Gross and Packy Grisham.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence H. and Inez V. Sinyard. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Sinyard; daughter, Alana (Tyler) Mobley; son, Brett Sinyard; grandchildren, Jack, Madison and Kenzie Mobley; sister, Beverly Williams; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Owen) Sewell; mother-in-law, Pauline Shelton; brother-in-law, David Shelton; nephews, Lucas (Jennifer) Williams, Drew (Ashley) Shelton and Jake Sewell; nieces, Leah (Corey) Newton, Heather (Kip) Williams and Calli (Ethan) Liverett; several great nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the basketball programs at Lauderdale County High School.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
