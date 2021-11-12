ANDERSON — Larry Denham Sinyard, 72, died November 10, 2021. A visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Lauderdale County High School in the Larry Sinyard Gymnasium. Funeral will follow in the gym. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Sinyard family.

