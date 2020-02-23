IRON CITY, TENN. — Larry Dennis Darby, 74 of Iron City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Dary was a former business owner and a member of State Line Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. An entombment graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Darby was preceded in death by his father, Mathew Darby; mother, Edith Davis Darby; and former wife and dear friend, Barbara Wright Darby.
Mr. Darby is survived by his sons, Stacy Darby and Tres Darby, both of Florence; and grandson, Chase Darby (Kristen) of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Gilchrist; Mark Anderton, Jack Horton, Michael Roberson, Darren Fisher, and Brad Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leon Gilchrist, Tommy Stevenson, and Wade Gilchrist.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented