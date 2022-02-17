BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Larry Don Taylor, 72, died February 15, 2022. Services were held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS was in charge of arrangements.

