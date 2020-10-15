PHIL CAMPBELL — Larry Douglas Wilbanks, 70, died October 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Town Creek Cemetery. He was married to Tina Langley Wilbanks.

