ROGERSVILLE — Larry Dwight Garner I, age 68, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 14, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Luther and Sarah Louise Johnson Garner.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Survivors are: Life partner, Amy Pulley of Rogersville, AL; son, Larry Dwight Garner II of Pulaski, TN; daughter, Stephanie Parr of Lawrenceburg, TN; stepchildren, Teddy Pulley of Lexington, TN, Sandra Camron of Rogersville, AL, Jeff Pulley of Rogersville, AL, Machelle Butler of Rogersville, AL, Jonathan Pulley of Rogersville, AL; sister, Joyce Taylor of Fall River community; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.carranderwinfh.com
