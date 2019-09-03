FLORENCE — Larry Eugene Hooper Sr., 63, of Florence passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, in the funeral home chapel with Dewayne Sheffield officiating.
Larry was a retired service manager with GCR and a member of Grace Life Church of Muscle Shoals. He loved his family especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Williams; father, Milton Hooper; brothers, Jimmy Colburn, JR Hooper, and Donald Hooper; sisters, Brenda Sheffield and Barbara Hooper; and the mother of 2 of his children, Brenda Balentine.
Larry is survived by his children, Tammy Balentine, Jennifer Hooper, and Larry “Gene” Hooper II; grandchildren, Benjamin Balentine (Bridget) and Christina Balentine; great-grandchildren, Braylon and Ma’Kiylon Whitson, Addison and Maverick Balentine, and Londyn McCray; brothers, Jerry and Williard Hooper; sister, Peggy Trousdale; the mother of his youngest child, Virginia Eckl, and the love of his life, his pet dog, Bella Eugene.
Pallbearers will include Dennis, Dustin, Jonathan, and Aaron Sheffield, Chris Bolton, and Jody Hunter.
The family expresses special thanks to Southern Care Hospice, especially, Patricia Hagan; Doctor and special friend, Jack McLendon; his special nephew, Dewayne Sheffield; and everyone who has helped care for and loved Larry.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented