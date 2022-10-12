FLORENCE
Larry Eugene Young, 77, of Florence passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. His visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Central Heights. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Gean officiating. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mr. Young was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired boilermaker for TVA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Young; son, Gary Peck; grandson, Taylor Young; and brother, Dennis Young.
He is survived by children, Scotty Young (Kim), Teresa Young, Greg Young, and Delaine Carpenter (Jamie); brothers, David Young, Gary Young, and Steven Young; sisters, Nancy Balentine, Sue Richards, Rita June Thorne, Angie Martin, Jackie Lockard, and Martha Byrd; grandchildren, Jamie McClain, Kelly Brewer, Cody McCrary, Drew Peck, Ashley Warren, Jessica White, Reece Young, and Owen Young; great-grandchildren, Oakley McClain, Lake McClain, Alayna Warren, and DJ Warren; and a very amazing niece, Teddie Gray.
Pallbearers will be Jamie McClain, Cody McCrary, Drew Peck, Reece Young, Bradley Young, and Carter Young.
Honorary pallbearer will be Owen Young.
