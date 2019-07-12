FLORENCE — Larry Edward Bonds, 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Larry is survived by his parents, Paul E. and Frances R. Bonds; brother, David P. Bonds (Mary Kay); nephew, Ryan Bonds; and niece, Nichole.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter and the American Cancer Society.
The family gives a special thanks to the Lauderdale County Coroner and Florence Police Department for their professionalism and compassion.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online register at www.colbertmemorial.com.
