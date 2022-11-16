ROGERSVILLE — Larry F. Davis, 80, died November 14, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He will lie in state from 10-11. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

