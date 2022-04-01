ROGERSVILLE — Larry Favors, 54, died March 30, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Harvey Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.