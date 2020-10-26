HACKLEBURG — Larry Fincher, 71, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hackleburg Community Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Tree Cemetery.

