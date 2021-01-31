SHEFFIELD — William Larry Fountain, 66, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, from 6- 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 6, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with, Bro. Darrell Pace officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Larry was a great man who was dearly loved and will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Fountain; son, Kameron Allen Fountain; parents, William and Betty Jean Fountain; and sister, Carlene Fountain.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Karmen Michelle Fountain; the mother of his children, Audrey Lynn Fountain; brothers, Wayne Fountain, Frankie Borden, and Gene Borden; sisters, Yvonne Fountain and Talma Stafford; grandchildren, Kolten Bradley Brown and Kylie Michelle Fountain; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Larry’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented