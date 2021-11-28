BURNSVILLE, MS — James Larry Gaines, 70, died Friday, November 26, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for noon, Tuesday, November 30, at Strickland Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for noon, Monday, November 29, at the church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

