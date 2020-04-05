LEIGHTON — Loyal Larry Gargis, 68, Leighton, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Due to State Health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Glendale Cemetery with Greg Beasley officiating.
Larry was a native of Colbert County. He loved to spend his time hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. and Faye Gargis, and aunt, Christine Gargis.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Gargis; grandson, Kyle White; sister, Sheila Roberson (Carl); nephews, Aaron Suttles and Eric Suttles (Jessica); and special friend, Betty Zills.
Pallbearers will be Fred Sizemore, Dennis Penick, Billy Zills, Eric Suttles, Carl Utley, and Rick Gatrey.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented