SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Larry Gean Morris departed this life on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the age of 68 years, 10 months, and 3 days. He was born in Wayne County, Tennessee, on April 24, 1953, the son of the late Marshall Earl and Dona Ethel Hinton Morris. On December 5, 1970, he was united in marriage to Shirley Jean Haynes, who survives.
Larry lived three years in Lauderdale County, Alabama, but lived most of his life in Wayne County and Hardin County, Tennessee. He was self-employed in the logging industry and did all of his logging with his mules and bob-truck. Larry enjoyed working his mules, gardening, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was of Baptist belief and a member of Wayne County Wagon Club.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Haynes Morris of Savannah, Tennessee; children, Christy Beatrice Morris McGuire and her husband Tim of Florence, Alabama, Ronald Gene Morris and his fianceé Katey of Florence, Alabama, and Cindy Lanette Morris Gean and her husband Todd of Florence, Alabama; grandchildren, Brooke Weaver, Austin Gean, Ashton Gean, Anderson McGuire, Colin Morris, Easton Gean, Landon Gean, and Sterlin Morris; siblings, Randy Lee Morris and his wife Teresa of Florence, Alabama, Marshall Glenn Morris and his wife Peggy of Lutts, Tennessee, Michael Wade Morris of Waterloo, Alabama, and Patsy Morris Cossey and her husband Tommy of Florence, Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews; one great-niece, Lynzie and one great-nephew, Caleb, who called him “Pawpaw”.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Dwight Gene Morris, and siblings, David Earl Morris, Donnie Lynn Morris, and Peggy Nell Morris Brannon Smith.
Services will be today March 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Second Creek Church of Christ in Savannah, Tennessee, with Jimmy McGee and Donnie Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery in Lutts, Tennessee.
