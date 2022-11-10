LEIGHTON — Larry Gray, 76, died November 9, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.