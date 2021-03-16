BURNSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — Larry Hall, 72, died March 12, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cypress Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

