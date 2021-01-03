MUSCLE SHOALS — Larry Dale Hammond passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1948 to James Robert Hammond and Isabell Howard Hammond, in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Larry graduated from Lexington High School in 1966. He served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He worked at Genesco, T-Jays and retired from International Paper in 2011.
His graveside service will begin at 1 p.m., in Colbert Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Danny Pettus officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gerald Hammond, Billy Ray Hammond, Buford Hammond; and the mother of his children, Debra Gist Hammond.
Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca Belk Hammond; sons, Stephen Hammond (Monica) and Jeffrey Hammond (Heather); step children, Tim Mashburn (Gina), Robin Bryant (Kim), Terry Mashburn (Susie) and Chad Young (Heather); grandchildren, Chelsea Bryant, Carly Bryant, Houston Mashburn (Brittney), Blake Bryant, Ross Mashburn and Colin Young; sisters, Dorothy Thigpen, Cretha Russell (James), and Betty McGee (Jimmy); and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Larry’s favorite things were Alabama football, spending Saturdays on the patio with his sons, gardening and traveling the country with his wife.
Pallbearers will be Houston Mashburn, Blake Bryant, Ross Mashburn, Colin Young, Kim Bryant, and Anthony Balch.
You may sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com.
