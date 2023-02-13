KILLEN — Larry Dean Holden, 72, died Saturday, February 11, 2023.Visitation will be Monday, February 13, 2023, 6-8 p.m., at Word Fellowship Church (101 County Road 426 Killen, Alabama 35645). Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 1 p.m., at the church with burial in Railroad Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

