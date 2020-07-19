FLORENCE — Jack Henson was born to Barney Elmer Henson and Lucille Ozema Henson. He was raised in a home full of much love, humor, and Christian principles. He attended Belgreen, Weeden, Appleby, and Russellville Schools, graduating in 1967 (many believe this is the best class to ever graduate from the school). Jack played basketball at Russellville and his freshmen year at NWASJC (They won their only game after Jack fouled out).
Jack then joined his brother at Auburn University where he and Jerry graduated together with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1971. Both of his sons also graduated from Auburn University with degrees in Chemical Engineering. Jack received his MBA from UNA in 1984 and pursued graduate studies in Environmental Engineering from UAH. He also attended Bible courses at International Bible College.
Jack was employed as a Chemical and Environmental Engineer with TVA for 35 years.
Jack served over 40 years in ministry. He served as minister and Elder for Gravel Hill Church of Christ. He also served as a minister, youth minister, Lads to Leader Coordinator, and Senior Adult minister for North Highlands Church of Christ. Although he and Kay continued to claim membership at these congregations, they were members at Mayfair Church of Christ when he passed away.
His greatest joys in life were his family, four grandchildren, and discussing God’s word. He loved discussing salvation by Grace through a trusting faith in Jesus Christ, which results in being baptized for the remission of sins and receiving the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. His favorite Bible verse was Luke 17:10.
He is survived by his wonderful, faithful, and Christian wife of 46 years. While attending a Gospel Meeting at Gravel Hill, Jack met Kay on the church steps. You could not convince him that this was not God’s action and an answer to his prayers. His parents were also praying for this because they wanted him out of the house.
He is also survived by two sons and their wonderful wives - Stephen Henson (Amanda) of Tonganoxie, KS and Nicolas Henson (Jordan) of Huntsville, AL; by four precious grandchildren, Jackson (5) Lucy (2), Cooper (9), and Tanner (6); by two brothers, Dr. Barney Jerry Henson (Pat) of Guin, AL and Marvin Myres (Shirley) of LaQuey, MO; and by wonderful brothers-in-law, favorite sisters-in-law, and several delightful nieces, nephews, nephews-in-law and cousins.
Jack passed away due to cancer on July 17, 2020 and will be interred in the Franklin Memory Gardens with a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home at www.nacch.com or P.O. Box 2652 Florence, AL 35630.
