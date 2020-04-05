COURTLAND — Larry “Jody” Heflin, 71, died April 3, 2020. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. on Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. at Loosier Cemetery, Town Creek. Larry is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Ida Heflin.
