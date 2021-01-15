TUSCUMBIA — Larry Joe Meadows, age 77, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Visitation will be at First Baptist Colbert Heights on Saturday, January 16, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Norman Simmons and Dr. Seth Hood officiating. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Larry graduated from Deshler High School in 1962 and was a loyal Deshler Tiger Football fan, holding season tickets since the 60’s. He was also an avid Alabama Football fan. Larry worked for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post 31 - Tuscumbia and was a member of the Masons. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Osborn Meadows; parents, Samuel and Katherine Meadows; and brothers-in-law, David Burcham and John Benson.
Larry is survived by his son, Richard Meadows (Heather), Tuscumbia; brother, Sammy Meadows (Judy), Tuscumbia; sister, Patsy Burcham Simmons (Norman), Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Isabella and Austin Meadows, Florence, Levi and Haygen Lindblom, Tuscumbia; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
Special thanks to Davita of Sheffield’s nursing staff; Kindred at Home nurse Joyce, aid Melissa, and the numerous physical therapists; Dr. Vacik, Dr. Lango, Dr. Brasco, Dr. Williams, and Dr. Matthews; Helen Keller ER staff and nurse Kayla; Helen Keller ICU staff; Helen Keller 3rd floor staff; Colbert Heights Volunteer Fire Department; Keller EMS; Shoals Ambulance; and North Alabama Medical Center.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Jonathan Frederick, Bradley Frederick, Jon Burchem, Matt Burcham, Dale Fleming, and Jeff Michael. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Gargis, Jim Meadows, J.B. Meadows, Lawrence Kimbrough, Charlie Kimbrough, Randall Aycock, Thomas Osborn, James Osborn, and Carlos Osborn.
