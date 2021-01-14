TUSCUMBIA — Larry Joe Meadows, 77, died January 13, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights. Funeral immediately following at the church with burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

