IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Larry Joseph Kimbrell, 69, died May 4, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mr. Kimbrell was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church.

