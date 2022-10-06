ROGERSVILLE — Larry Junior Ferrell, 75, of Rogersville died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at NAMC. A graveside service will be Friday, October 7, 2022, 3 PM at Wallace Cemetery with Military Honors. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Ferrell proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Ferrell; parents, Alford and Edna Ferrell; sister, Barbara Ferrell.
Mr. Ferrell is survived by his children, Holly Glass (Aaron) and Jason Ferrell; granddaughter, Carly Glass; brother, Tommy Ferrell (Debra).
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented