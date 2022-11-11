FLORENCE — Larry Keith Hightower, 83, died November 9, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at noon at Killen Community Cemetery.

