Phil Campbell — Larry Landers, 78, died August 6, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. service time Tuesday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Phil Campbell. Burial is in adjoining cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home-Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

