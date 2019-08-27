ANDERSON — Larry Lee Patterson, 72 of Anderson, died Sunday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was born August 15, 1947 in Limestone County. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Anderson, a veteran of the Alabama National Guard and was retired from Monsanto.
Services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Randy Carter officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Anderson. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Patterson, Lee Patterson, Robert Raney, Jimmy Sandlin, Joe Sandlin and Jeremy Jones.
Survivors are his son, Kevin Patterson of Danville; daughters, Christie Raney of Anderson and Cynthia McIntear of Anderson; grandchildren, Robert Raney, Tara Legg, Howard Douglas Lee, Cameron Raney, Victoria Patterson and Veronica Patterson; brothers, Jerry Patterson of Elkmont and Terry Patterson of Lester; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Arvel and Dorothy Patterson.
