TUSCUMBIA — Larry Lee Sutherland, 67, passed away December 30th at Hellen Keller Hospital.
Born December 20, 1955 in Peoria, IL, Larry was the son of Ralph Elijah Sutherland and Emma Elaine (Rock) Sutherland Ginther. Raised in Peoria, he graduated from Limestone High School.
Larry served in the United States Army as an electronics technician, which became his lifelong career and passion, and at which he demonstrated undisputed brilliance. Larry attended Southern Illinois University, where he studied engineering.
Larry relocated to Alabama, where, with his brother, Lane, he co-founded Big Bear Audio in Sheffield, AL in 1979, and was widely known for his expertise in electronic repair and service.
Before his final illness and convalescence, Larry was employed by Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, where continued to perform high-quality service work for musicians. His resourcefulness and knowledge were a continual source of wonder to many for whom Larry performed repairs on cherished, often vintage electronics.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Elijah Sutherland, and stepfather, Robert “Bob” Ginther. He leaves behind a son, Christopher Sutherland; his mother, Elaine Ginther; his brother, Lane Sutherland, and several cousins.
No immediate services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
