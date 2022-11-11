LEIGHTON — Larry Gray, 76, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be today, November 11, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Greg Davis and Brother Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Larry was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of IBEW Local #558 of Sheffield, Alabama. Larry played baseball for the Oakland A’s minor league franchise. He remained an avid baseball fan and loved coaching his grandson in youth league. Larry’s love of flying drove him to become a licensed pilot after he reached his 40s. Larry was also a licensed ordained minister. He considered his greatest blessings to be those grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him, “Papa”.
Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggie Smith Gray; son, John Dalton Balentine; grandchildren, Justin Alan Gray (Blair), Brittany McDonald (Justin), John Alan Balentine, Julie Ann Balentine, and John Dakota Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brenton, Quadyn, Karlee, Easton, Jaycee, Paisley, Jayston, and Tate; sister, Avies Gennaro (Vinnie); brothers, Wayne Gray (Linda) and Johnny Gray (Kimberly); sister-in-law, Carroll Eddie; nephews, Jeff, Chip, Chase, and Caleb; nieces, Tammy, Shayla, Jamie, Chandra, Amanda, Bethany, Laurie, Megan, and Lindsey; godchildren, Matthew Green and Chelsea Cross; and special cousins, Melea Guyse and Peggy Cleveland.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Richard Alan Gray; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and James Oden; parents, Leon Gray and Dolly Bush; and parents-in-law, Bruce and Irene Smith.
Pallbearers will be Chase Gray, Caleb Gray, Mason Hill, Gavin Dickens, Jordan Eddie, and Ben Eddie.
The family wishes to thank the sweet nurses and aides from Shoals Hospice.
