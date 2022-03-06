SUMMERTOWN, TN — Larry Dale Long, 72, died March 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. He was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Athens, Al.

