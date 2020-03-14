KILLEN — Larry (Luther) Willis Myrick, 71, of Killen, AL, passed away March 11, 2020. Larry was a Pipefitter/Welder for TVA and a member of the Atlas Church of Christ.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Kristan Myrick Bradford; step-daughter, Teresa Hendrix; brothers, Charlie Myrick and Darryl Myrick; grandchildren, Weston J. Bradford, Madelyn J. Bradford, Tiffany Hale, and Cameron Davis; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Bradley Myrick and Geneva Smith Myrick.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 -8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Atlas Church of Christ with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from noon-1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Atlas Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
