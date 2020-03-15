CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Larry Lynn McFall, 68, died Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m., at Shackelfords Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Centenary Cemetery. He was the husband of Mrs. Robbie Jane McFall.