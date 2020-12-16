HARTSELLE — Larry McCary, 59, died December 14, 2020. He was born Monday, August 14, 1961 in Lauderdale County. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date. He is survived by one brother, Barry Waymon McCary, Florence.

