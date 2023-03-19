Larry Moland, 70, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away on March 13, 2023, comforted by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. Larry graduated from Brooks High School, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, and the Boilermaker’s National Apprenticeship Program. He was a member of Boilermaker’s Local #455 in Muscle Shoals since 1976.
Larry was a wonderful husband and father. Over the years, he enjoyed reading, keeping current with technology, riding his Harley, and traveling with his family. He found joy in teaching and mentoring others in his profession.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Veda Moland; his daughter, Angela Moland Wiggins, and son-in-law Tom Wiggins; his brother Gary Moland; and his sisters, Shelia Brewster and Sherry Moland Holt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Moland, and his mother, Bertha Moland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation is made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, or pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
