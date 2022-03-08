TUSCUMBIA — Larry Monroe Elliott, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Kirk Bishop officiating. A committal service with Military Honors will be held Friday, March 11, at Mhoontown Cemetery, Cherokee, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Larry graduated from UNA and was a lifelong history buff. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He loved helping people and spent his time caring for others.
Larry is survived by his brother, Keith Elliott (Brittany); sister, Mary Jo Willis; nieces, Christy Stevens (Phillip) and Lisa Slusher (Allan); great-nephews, Codi Stevens (Ariel) and Micah Slusher; great-niece, Lyndsay Slusher; and many more beloved extended family members.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Shoals Area Veterans Healthcare Clinic for the love and care given to Larry throughout his adult life.
