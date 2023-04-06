TUSCUMBIA — Larry Neal Willingham, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Guy Cemetery, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Greg McNatt officiating.

