FLORENCE — Larry O. Bevis, 74, of Florence, passed away November 9, 2022, after a short but fiercely-fought battle with cancer. Larry, however, didn’t fight alone. His beloved wife, Kaye, was by his side through this just as she was through their 54 years of marriage.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park with full military honors. Officiating will be Chris Moran, Matt Burgess and Jerry Campbell.
Larry was retired from the U.S. Postal service after 34 years of service. He was also retired from the U.S. Army and Army Reserve with 29 years of service. Larry retired as First Sergeant of the 336th Army Postal Company. He was a Persian Gulf/Desert Storm war veteran. Larry was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Persian Gulf war. He was a Life member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), chapter 63, Life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), member of American Legion Post 11. Larry was a life -Gold Card member- of NALC Branch 892. He was proud to serve his country in peace and in war. Larry always held this United States of America in highest esteem and expected others to do so.
Larry was an elder of the Mars Hill Church of Christ and always tried to follow Christian examples of love and kindness to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Peg Bevis; father and mother-in-law, Ellis and Bernice Burns; brother-in-law, Lance Burns.
Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Kaye, whom he adored; his son, Barry Bevis (John Finley) of Birmingham; and daughter, Carrie Bevis Roberson (Chris); proud poppa to grandsons, Everett and Elton Roberson. His grandsons were his pride and joy. They made many special memories at the boys’ sporting events and at their second home in Gulf Shores. He is also survived by sister, Linda Bevis Quigley; niece, Lara (Tom) Muck, and their children, Megan Rainy and Gavin Rainy; special cousin, Donna Hayes; and many extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Davis, Will Davis, Ray Stooksberry, Randy Medley, Tommy Darby, Tom Muck, and Mack Blalock. Honorary pallbearers will be elders at Mars Hill Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
