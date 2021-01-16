RUSSELLVILLE — Larry Oswalt, age 71, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Oswalt; and mother, Ruth Oswalt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Patricia “Patsy” Oswalt; children, Tina Oswalt (Terina), Travis Oswalt, John Oswalt; grandson, Tyrel Bolton (Katie); great-grandchildren, Jayden Bolton, Alexandra Bolton, Logan Bolton, Ronan Bolton; brother, Billy Oswalt (Nancy); sister-in-law, Peggy Fowler (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Greta Boutwell, Machelle Williams, Stacy Bishop, Mark McCullar, Whitney Cole, Candace Cooper, Ashton Wimberly, Kristen Miller, Tiona Estavan, and the other staff of Hospice of North Alabama.
There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Larry.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
