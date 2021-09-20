HAMILTON — Larry Wayne Pipkins, 68, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 6 until 8 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

