RUSSELLVILLE — Larry Dale Porter, age 57, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 12, 1963 in Logan, West Virginia.
The visitation will be noon - 1p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Porter; brother, David Porter, infant sister, Carol Porter; brother-in-law, Robert Johnson; and sister-in-law, Vickie.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 27 years, Lori Porter; son, Larry Dale Porter, Jr.; siblings, Arthur (Kathy) Porter, Irvin Porter, Linda (David) Adkins, Sharon (Roger) Sammons, Dillard (Doris) Porter; sister-in-law, Judy Porter; lots of nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Saisy and Daisy.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Hospice of North Alabama (especially Greta Boutwell), Dr. Thomas Johnson, and Clearview Cancer Institute for the love and care of our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to HealthWell Foundation at www.HealthWellFoundation.org. This will assist other cancer patients pay their medical bills.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented