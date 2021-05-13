LEIGHTON — Larry Pratt, 76, Leighton, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Larry was a native of Wisconsin. He was a retired roofer, working in construction. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Betty Pratt; and son-in-law, Jake Williams.
Larry is survived by his wife, Vicki Pratt; children, Cheryl Stokes, Carman Surgnier (Troy), Michelle Farris (Frank), James Pratt, and Cheyann Williams; brothers, David Pratt, Jeff Pratt, Kenneth Pratt, and Gerald Pratt; sisters, Nancy Hepler, Judy Howard, Janet McBride, Joyce Pratt, and Diane Pratt; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
