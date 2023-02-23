FLORENCE — Larry R. Mask, 75, died February 21, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Funeral Home-East in Corinth, MS. Service will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Corinth National Cemetery.

