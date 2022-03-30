WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Graveside service for Larry Ray Matthews, 73, will be today at 1 p.m. at Ralph Cole Cemetery in Waynesboro with Shackelford Funeral home directing. He was the son of the late William Price and Gladys Odele Hughes Matthews.

