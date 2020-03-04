CHEROKEE — Larry “Rick” Richard Motes, 70, of Cherokee passed from this life on February 28, 2020.
Mr. Motes graduated from Sheffield High School in 1968 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force as an ICBM Missile Guidance Control Specialist. He worked shutdowns at various nuclear power plants in Louisiana, California, and Texas. He retired from Alabama Power in 2017. Mr. Motes was a believer in Jesus and an avid NASCAR and Alabama football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard “M.C.” and Melba Motes; brother, Roger Dale Motes and special friend, Leroy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Betty Ann Motes; brother, Ronnie Motes; children, Richard Cody (Lucy) Motes, Meghan (JJ) Mattson, Matthew (Debra) Motes, Nathan (Amber) Motes; grandchildren, Anthony Motes, Jamie and Brycen Mattson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service for Mr. Motes will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6th at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield. Pallbearers will be JJ and Jamie Mattson, Keith, Chad, Michael, and Dylan Motes, and John Fincher.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented