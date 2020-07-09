FLORENCE — Larry Robert Young, 66 of Florence, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside will be held today, July 9, 2020 with Dr. Chris Montgomery and Reverend Ricky Smith officiating. There will be no visitation.
Larry was born April 15, 1954 and a native of Florence. He retired as owner/operator of McDonald’s restaurants. After retirement, Larry enjoyed renovating houses for a time, then volunteered as director of Loaves & Fishes for several years.
Larry’s Christian faith guided him through his daily life and work. Larry’s face would simply light up when his grandchildren were anywhere around. He was proud of his family, he loved each and every one of them with his whole heart. Larry was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Daniel Young; parents, James and Movaline Young; father-in-law, William T. Hale.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Hale Young; son, Derrill Glenn Young (Felicia); grandchildren, Marley Ann Young and Mike Golliver; mother-in-law, Lena McFall Hale; sisters, Kaye Rushing (Travis), Janice Warren (Dennis), and Shelia Willis (Ed); brother-in-law, Jeffrey T. Hale; along with many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local charity of one’s choice.
