SPRUCE PINE — Larry Rollen Ozbirn, 74, died April 25, 2022. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist (Frog Pond community). The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Frog Pond). Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville is directing.

