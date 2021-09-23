IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Larry Russell Wadkins, 80, died September 15, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cutshall Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

