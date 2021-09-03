HALEYVILLE — Larry Samuel Strawbridge Sr., 72, died September 1, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Sardis No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

